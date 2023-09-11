Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on Thungela, Mr Price and FirstRand

Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys

11 September 2023 - 16:09 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys provides technical analysis on Thungela, Mr Price and FirstRand.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

