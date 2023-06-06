Companies

Bidcorp bullish about growth prospects offshore

Food services group buffeted by supply chain disruptions and volatile exchange rates in 10 months to end-April

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 18:44 Michelle Gumede

International food services group Bidcorp says it is unwavering in its search for acquisitions that have strong synergies with its business in Australasia, Latin America, and Europe as part of its strategy of bolt-on organic growth.

The offshore focus comes as JSE-listed group reported that its emerging markets segment experienced challenges in the 10 months to end-April, driven by supply chain disruptions and volatile exchange rates, which muted overall performance...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.