WATCH: Bidcorp benefits from recovery in hospitality sector, but warns of challenges

Business Day TV spoke to Bidcorp CFO David Cleasby

22 February 2023 - 15:08 Business Day TV
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY

Bidcorp has released results for the half-year ended December 2022.

The SA food services company reported a 45.5% jump in half-year earnings, as it benefited from resurgent demand across the hospitality sector. Net revenue rose 28.1% to R91.8bn but it said operating conditions are likely to remain volatile with ongoing staff shortages, supply chain disruptions and stubbornly high inflation.

Business Day TV discussed the company’s results with its CFO David Cleasby.

