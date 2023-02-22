The startup revealed it had raised $100m in new funding.
Bidcorp has released results for the half-year ended December 2022. The SA food services company reported a 45.5% jump in half-year earnings, as it benefited from resurgent demand across the hospitality sector. Net revenue rose 28.1% to R91.8bn but it said operating conditions are likely to remain volatile with ongoing staff shortages, supply chain disruptions and stubbornly high inflation.
Business Day TV discussed the company’s results with its CFO David Cleasby.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Bidcorp benefits from recovery in hospitality sector, but warns of challenges
