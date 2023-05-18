Good customer experience is key to contact centre success

A recent survey from Deloitte and ChromeOS found that 87% of IT decisionmakers foresee a rise in adopting virtual desktop infrastructure in the next three to five years. These services enable fast and easy access to agent applications, regardless of location.

Many of Telviva’s customers are deploying Telviva Omni into Azure Virtual Desktop and Citrix environments. Traditional contact centre providers will struggle because omnichannel technology needs to be readily available to run in these new environments.

Context is key

An important cog in EX and CX is giving the agent context on who is calling, emailing or chatting. An agent needs an integrated view of the customer from the same interface. They must be able to see the customer’s journey, previous engagements and outcomes.

This not only makes the employee’s journey better but allows the agent to offer great customer experience. Presenting agents with a view of the customer’s previous engagement with bots and artificial intelligence (AI) — before the customer reaching them — allows agents to pick up where the technology could not resolve the issue and then step in to resolve it.

Contact centres and their back offices are often separate and use different communication platforms. By giving the agent visibility into the back office, supported by internal text-based messaging between agents, contact centres then break the silos, which benefits customers. Telviva has prioritised leveraging a true Omni experience to consign siloed workplaces to the past.

A balance between technology and the human touch

Almost nine in 10 customers say their experience is equally important to the product or service they purchase. A recent survey of 6,000 global telco subscribers across 12 countries reported that 80% would abandon a provider after just three negative experiences.

As for making the decision to move to a new internet service provider, poor customer service ranked only a percentage down (12%) than the reliability of the service itself (13%). This is important news when designing a CX strategy.