Why SA businesses should embrace cloud-based communications in tough times

With business confidence at an all-time low and costs on all fronts increasing, it will take a while for the economy to recover and gain momentum amid the prevailing global economic conditions and structural economic challenges.

Businesses in SA are looking at measures to manage their costs and optimise their investments in all areas, particularly IT and telecommunications.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, says Rob Lith, chief commercial officer at cloud communications firm Telviva.

He says containing costs and pursuing simplicity are non-negotiable as businesses move forward with their digital transformation while benefiting from the best-of-breed applications that are now available.

“It’s known that customers are less forgiving of a poor customer experience, while businesses understand that seamless collaboration between back-end and front-end divisions can make or break their competitiveness,” says Lith.

“This is why a cloud-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) platform is crucial to the modern enterprise. This functionality does not have to cost an arm and a leg, especially when seen against the rand–dollar exchange rate.”