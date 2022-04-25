SA’s leading cloud communications firm Telviva goes global

Modern communication, swayed by the internet of things, has evolved dramatically from the humble voice call to emailing, blogging, mobile voice and video chatting, instant messaging and exchanging emoji and GIFs over messaging apps.

Businesses, too, have digitalised to engage their customers, suppliers and employees through multiple online channels that embrace mobility, remote working, enhanced productivity and cost efficiency. This is understandable as the cost of data steadily continues its downward trend as more people get online every day.

In a highly contested and competitive commercial environment for businesses, the race is on for the heart of the customer -often manifesting in a customer intimacy strategy. Such a strategy requires businesses to invest heavily to identify, track, personalise and optimise every step of their customers’ digital journey.

Real-time communication, with access to accurate customer information at your fingertips, at every customer interaction and on any interface, is what the latest iteration of modern communication entails. Previously, this was mostly limited to contact centres but is now available in general business communication tools.

Telviva, an SA market leader in cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) and unified communications and collaboration (UC&C), says their SA-designed Telviva One UC&C product can stand toe-to-toe with other global products.