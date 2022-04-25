SA’s leading cloud communications firm Telviva goes global
Company exhibits its sought-after software at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as it moves into the European market
Modern communication, swayed by the internet of things, has evolved dramatically from the humble voice call to emailing, blogging, mobile voice and video chatting, instant messaging and exchanging emoji and GIFs over messaging apps.
Businesses, too, have digitalised to engage their customers, suppliers and employees through multiple online channels that embrace mobility, remote working, enhanced productivity and cost efficiency. This is understandable as the cost of data steadily continues its downward trend as more people get online every day.
In a highly contested and competitive commercial environment for businesses, the race is on for the heart of the customer -often manifesting in a customer intimacy strategy. Such a strategy requires businesses to invest heavily to identify, track, personalise and optimise every step of their customers’ digital journey.
Real-time communication, with access to accurate customer information at your fingertips, at every customer interaction and on any interface, is what the latest iteration of modern communication entails. Previously, this was mostly limited to contact centres but is now available in general business communication tools.
Telviva, an SA market leader in cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) and unified communications and collaboration (UC&C), says their SA-designed Telviva One UC&C product can stand toe-to-toe with other global products.
A comparative analysis with other European offerings has shown Telviva has a competitive edge. This was a highlight for the Telviva team at the 2022 edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (MWC), where the company joined global leaders exhibiting their software.
The conference content lived up to its promise and underlined the speed of digital transition in business and having the right tools — resonating perfectly with Telviva’s vision for the UC&C market. The company’s attendance and participation reinforced the emphasis on establishing the right partners in the global market and will further enable it to better service global companies.
Telviva’s presence at MWC also marked its soft launch into Europe, targeting service providers, IT integrators and cloud PBX players, which followed a successful activation of their first partner in Canada. Telviva was well received and activated its first European partner within two weeks of the event and is now pursuing several other partner opportunities.
The company opted to penetrate European markets through a strategic partner-led approach, following the success of 18 white-label partnerships in SA that are helping businesses transform with communication digitalisation.
Attributes that make the Telviva One platform attractive include the feature set, ease of interoperability with other solutions, great performance-to-price relationship, and the bring-your-own-brand and carrier models. The solution is an affordable all-in-one “swiss army knife”, meeting most communications needs.
Beyond the simple acknowledgment that communication needs to happen anywhere and with any device, the race for the heart of a customer is heating up. Everything is geared towards customer intimacy and how you extend the lifetime value of a customer.
Unified communications and collaboration are key to crafting this customer journey and ensuring the identity, history and context of past engagements are seamlessly available.
Telviva’s platform is live in Amazon Web Services data centres in SA, North America and Europe
The future of communication is a blend of text, audio and visual over any device, with high levels of interoperability into underlying enterprise systems. This is evidenced by recent research from Gartner, where they expect:
- By the end of this year, 15% of organisations will rely solely on cloud office suites for their business communication needs, including telephony — a significant increase from 2% in 2019.
- By 2023, the number of remote workers will have doubled to over two-thirds of digital workers, shifting buyer requirements to demand work-anywhere capabilities.
- By 2024, 75% of enterprise users will not use a desk phone — an increase from 30% in 2020.
These trends bode well for market adoption of cloud services and growth will cascade to the market that Telviva serves.
Telviva’s platform is live in Amazon Web Services data centres in SA, North America and Europe and ready to be leveraged for new partnerships. The company is excited about the future, with increased confidence to compete in the international market.
This article was paid for by Telviva.