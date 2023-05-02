Companies

WATCH: How Renergen narrowed its full-year loss

Business Day TV speaks to Renergen CEO Stefano Marani

02 May 2023 - 20:55
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani at the Tetra4 gas plant in Virginia, the Free State. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani at the Tetra4 gas plant in Virginia, the Free State. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Renergen has narrowed its annual loss by 21% to R26.6m. Its revenue surged on increased demand for liquefied natural gas and helium. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company’s CEO, Stefano Marani.

Renergen loss falls on improved gas margins

The figure will decrease from R33.8m to R26.7m for the year to end-February, preliminary results show
Companies
6 hours ago

Earnings improve, but Renergen’s still running at a loss

Helium producer is in development and exploration phase with Virginia Gas Project
Companies
5 days ago

Renewables: hot air or the real deal?

In a world increasingly affected by global warming, the turn to renewable energy sources is a no-brainer. But how do they stack up on the feasibility ...
Features
1 month ago

