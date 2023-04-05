Companies / Financial Services

Grand Parade Investments CEO Mohsin Tajbhai resigns

Tajbhai will leave the investment holding company in May

05 April 2023 - 09:38 Nico Gous

Mohsin Tajbhai has resigned as the CEO of Grand Parade Investments (GPI) and will leave the investment holding company in May.

He was appointed to the helm of the company, valued at R1.59bn on the JSE, in 2019 and will continue to serve on the board as a nonexecutive director to help with the transition...

