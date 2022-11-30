Companies

GMB takes charge at gaming group GPI

The move follows soon after gaming giant Sun International raised its stake in the counter to more than 21% this month

30 November 2022 - 20:22 Marc Hasenfuss

GMB Liquidity Corporation, headed by merchant banker and horse racing guru Greg Bortz, has secured a commanding holding of almost 50% in gaming counter Grand Parade Investments (GPI).

On Wednesday GPI confirmed GMB had acquired another 61.5-million shares, taking its stake to 48.9%. The stake will dilute to 46.34% if GPI’s treasury shares are put in the ownership equation...

