WATCH: Behind Workforce’s profit bump

Business Day TV speaks to Workforce CEO Ronny Katz

30 March 2023 - 20:56
Picture: 123RF/KRITCHANUT
Picture: 123RF/KRITCHANUT

Workforce has delivered double-digit earnings growth. The firm’s annual headline earnings per share increased by 21% to 46.8c, while revenue jumped 24%. This was mainly boosted by a strong showing from its human capital, staffing and outsourcing solutions divisions. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Ronny Katz.

Workforce looks offshore for growth as SA economy slows down

The labour services group holds off on paying a dividend in the prevailing economic conditions
Companies
6 hours ago

SAP is focusing on growth after state-capture mess

Outgoing MD of SAP says company has restructured, fixed internal issues and rebuilt relationships with customers and partners
Companies
3 weeks ago

Philips soars to two-year high as job cuts and improved supply boost outlook

Dutch multinational cut 6,000 jobs to counter inflation and potential expenses linked to recalls
News
1 month ago

