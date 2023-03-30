Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
Workforce has delivered double-digit earnings growth. The firm’s annual headline earnings per share increased by 21% to 46.8c, while revenue jumped 24%. This was mainly boosted by a strong showing from its human capital, staffing and outsourcing solutions divisions. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Ronny Katz.
WATCH: Behind Workforce’s profit bump
Business Day TV speaks to Workforce CEO Ronny Katz
