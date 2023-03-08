Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SAP is focusing on growth after state-capture mess

Outgoing MD says company has restructured, fixed internal issues and rebuilt relationships with customers and partners

08 March 2023 - 19:31 Mudiwa Gavaza

As the head of software group SAP’s local unit gets ready to leave the MD’s office in coming months, she says the company is now positioned to grow after an entanglement with state capture harmed its reputation. 

Valued at R2.6-trillion, SAP is one of the largest enterprise software companies.  Based in Germany, it specialises in systems that are used to manage business operations. ..

