Social progress scores can help local firms attract ESG investing

While some indicators are offputting, SA has been aware of environmental, social and governance scoring since 1990s

23 March 2023 - 19:04 Denene Erasmus

The flow of capital to sustainable investing is fast gaining pace, which could place emerging market players at a disadvantage.

SA stands out, albeit not in a good way, in some of the screening models used by fund managers to assess environmental, social and governance (ESG) scoring, and to decide whether to exclude certain companies from their funds, as outliers on carbon emissions...

