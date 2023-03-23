Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
Americans are realising that Russia's war has devastated Ukraine and is unwinnable
Deputy president says cabinet members must be accountable to parliament
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
The company is awaiting approval on various tie-ups
Dysfunctional, bankrupt municipalities means public infrastructure is increasingly falling into disrepair and decay, Roelof Botha says in the latest Afrimat Construction Index
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Rome Statute ‘not built into the Hungarian legal system’, says Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff
Matt Beers and Chris Blevins take a fourth win and edge closer to the overall lead in Absa Cape Epic
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
The flow of capital to sustainable investing is fast gaining pace, which could place emerging market players at a disadvantage.
SA stands out, albeit not in a good way, in some of the screening models used by fund managers to assess environmental, social and governance (ESG) scoring, and to decide whether to exclude certain companies from their funds, as outliers on carbon emissions...
Social progress scores can help local firms attract ESG investing
While some indicators are offputting, SA has been aware of environmental, social and governance scoring since 1990s
