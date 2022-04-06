Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: We should stick to what we’re good at: mining, farming, tourism B L Premium

SA has dodged a bullet. Last week Moody’s, the global debt ratings agency, upgraded the outlook on our debt from negative to stable.

For the uninitiated, the outlook is not the rating, but a stable outlook means the next time Moody’s rates our debt (usually twice a year) it is most unlikely to downgrade us beyond the two levels below investment grade to which we have already been subjected...