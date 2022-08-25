Insurance stocks take a beating on news that the Competition Commission is investigating at least eight of them for possible collusion
Despite surging fuel and raw material prices and supply chain disruptions, including violent protests on the country’s main highways, logistic operator OneLogix has reported that group revenue returned to or overtook prepandemic levels.
On Thursday, the company reported trading profit was up 30% to R178.7m. Revenue jumped 24% to R3.07bn, boosted by its primary product logistics segment and an increase in volumes handled. Cross-border transport volumes also increased 35% from the prior year to R615.3m, OneLogix said...
OneLogix buffeted by supply chain disruptions and highway protests
The group says it has become increasingly costly to conduct a logistics business in SA
