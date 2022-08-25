×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

OneLogix buffeted by supply chain disruptions and highway protests

The group says it has become increasingly costly to conduct a logistics business in SA

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 19:16 Michelle Gumede

Despite surging fuel and raw material prices and supply chain disruptions, including violent protests on the country’s main highways, logistic operator OneLogix has reported that group revenue returned to or overtook prepandemic levels.

On Thursday, the company reported trading profit was up 30% to R178.7m. Revenue jumped 24% to R3.07bn, boosted by its primary product logistics segment and an increase in volumes handled. Cross-border transport volumes also increased 35% from the prior year to R615.3m, OneLogix said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.