Companies / Industrials OneLogix feels the squeeze of global supply bottlenecks Global computer chip shortages are behind the bottlenecks, which have affected the delivery of passenger and commercial vehicles B L Premium

Transport and logistics company OneLogix said on Thursday it experienced anaemic demand for its vehicle storage facilities in the six months to end November, highlighting the effect of the global supply crunch, which has spurred a surge in global inflation.

Global computer chip shortages are behind the bottlenecks, which have affected the delivery of passenger and commercial vehicles...