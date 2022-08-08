×

OneLogix flags profit fall as costs and protests bite

Profits could fall as much as three quarters amid a sluggish economic environment in which it is difficult to recover costs, the logistics group says

08 August 2022 - 10:32 karl gernetzky

Freight and logistics group OneLogix warns its headline profit could fall three quarters in its year to end-May, hit by a litany of issues, including rising costs, riots in KwaZulu-Natal and persistent violence on SA’s roads.

Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 55% and 75% to as low as 2.8c to end-May, OneLogix said in a trading update on Monday, adding that it has become increasingly costly to conduct a logistics business in SA, primarily due to the inability to recover various rising costs from its value chain...

