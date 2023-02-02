Companies

Super Group jumps after flagging half-year earnings rise

Heps could rise as much as 35% in the transport logistics and mobility group’s six months to end-December

02 February 2023 - 19:42 Michelle Gumede

Super Group had its best day on the JSE in more than two years on Thursday, after it said headline profits could rise by at least a quarter for the six months to December.

Group headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to rise in a range of 25%-35% to as much as 257.7c, the company said in a trading update. That would be more than 50% above pre-pandemic levels...

