Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
DA describes ruling as a ‘historic victory’ for transparency and the rule of law
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
China says greater US access hurts regional stability amid tension over Taiwan
Attacking midfielder is expecting a competitive outing against Bucs on Saturday
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
Super Group had its best day on the JSE in more than two years on Thursday, after it said headline profits could rise by at least a quarter for the six months to December.
Group headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to rise in a range of 25%-35% to as much as 257.7c, the company said in a trading update. That would be more than 50% above pre-pandemic levels...
Super Group jumps after flagging half-year earnings rise
Heps could rise as much as 35% in the transport logistics and mobility group’s six months to end-December
