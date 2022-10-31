Super Group primed for growth after shake-up, says outgoing chair

In addition to the FOMC, investors will be watching the interest rate decision announcement from the Bank of England and US October nonfarm payrolls
Super Group is now a truly international business, says Phillip Vallet
Outgoing Super Group chair Phillip Vallet says a fundamental shift towards environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and tapping into technological advancements has set the industrial transportation company on track to gain a competitive advantage.
This is coupled with the slew of acquisitions that the group has completed since his tenure as chair of the R9.2bn JSE-listed company began in 2009, he said as he reflected on his time spent at the helm of the group.
Providing logistics and mobility solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa, the UK, Europe and Australasia, Super Group leverages its expertise and cutting-edge technology to offer a variety of supply chain, dealership and fleet solutions across 21 countries.
The company’s competitive edge was endorsed last week when its long-term national scale rating of zaAAA and the short-term national scale rating of zaA-1+ was affirmed by ratings agency S&P Global Ratings.
“During this time there has been a distinct shift in the way shareholders define and demand value,” he said, highlighting that ESG has become important to an organisation’s strategy.
ESG “has compelled boards to adapt and lead on matters such as climate change, human rights, diversity, societal inequity and ethics”, Vallet said. The board recognised the importance such matters held for stakeholders, he said.
Super Group has in recent years adopted a sustainability agenda that incorporates climate change actions and targets to adapt to stakeholders’ demands for responsible business operations.
Vallet said technological prowess had also become an undeniable part of the group’s DNA and competitive advantage, enabling it to better anticipate and exploit an ever-changing digital landscape, as well as to benefit from cost reduction, improved efficiency and competitive advantage.
“Technology has been a game changer,” he said. “Super Group has tapped into the transformational power of technology — leveraging IT and digitisation to increase productivity, improve efficiency, reduce costs and build capabilities.”
Vallet joined the board in 1999 and took over the reins as chair in 2009 before announcing his resignation in March.
Vallet highlighted that Super Group’s diversification strategy, bolstered by technology and sustainability, had reaped results over the past 10 years as shareholders’ total equity grew from R3.4bn in June 2012 to R16.9bn now. Simultaneously, revenue has grown from R10.2bn to R46.24bn over the period.
He attributed the growth to the acquisitions Super Group completed over the past decade, which have ensured diversification of revenue. The Allen Motor Group and LeasePlan acquisitions were “significant strategic high points” during his tenure.
“This revenue is increasingly diversified and Super Group is now a truly international business, serving multiple geographies, markets and industries, with revenue and normalised operating profit before capital items contribution from non-South African businesses of 51% and 53%, respectively,” he said.
In 2014 the fleet management company bought the UK’s second-largest Ford Motor dealer‚ Allen Ford‚ for R606m. Last year, SG Fleet, which is held by Super Group, acquired LeasePlan Australia and LeasePlan New Zealand (LeasePlan ANZ) for R4.41bn.
Boasting that it has the financial strength, acumen and proven ability to explore and leverage growth opportunities, Super Group said in its latest integrated report that its strategy of acquiring businesses operating in strategic areas of the market that complement and expand the group’s existing offerings would continue.
The 36-year-old company said that despite a tough trading environment it was eyeing new business opportunities and improved volumes in the hospitality, entertainment and tourism sectors to position it for reasonable growth in the year ahead.
Cautioning that cross-border trade will continue to be plagued by margin-eroding border delays, the company said it would continue to explore new export markets and leverage the diversification of the mineral sector.
Valentine Chitalu will become Super Group chair on December 1.
Chitalu has extensive local and international experience in corporate finance, strategy development, operations, mergers & acquisitions and executive leadership. He serves on boards in Zambia, Australia and the UK, and holds a master’s degree in development economics from Cambridge University.
“It is fair to say that the law and Super Group have been the two great passions of my professional life,” Vallet said. “Both have given me great opportunity to learn, grow and contribute to society.”
The share price of the Johannesburg-based company was down 0.15% to R26.36 on Monday. Super Group’s share price has fallen just more than 24% since the beginning of the year and climbed 255% since 2009.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
