Companies / Transport & Tourism

Super Group hits two-month high as investors cheer dividend

Logistics and supply chain company increases payout to shareholders by more than a third after reporting strong earnings despite tough conditions

30 August 2022 - 15:24 Nico Gous

Super Group shares jumped to the highest in more than months on Tuesday after the logistics and supply chain management company increased its final dividend for 2022 by more than a third.

The company declared a dividend of 63c for its year ended June and investors cheered by pushing the stock up  9% to R30.39 by 2.41pm the highest since closing at R30.22 on June 22...

