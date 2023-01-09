Tesla delivery time delayed on some models in China

US jobs data on Friday, which showed a jump in the workforce and easing wage growth, was interpreted by investors as an indication that the Fed can be less hawkish
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
The Pharmaceutical Task Group had anticipated a price hike broadly in line with average consumer price inflation for 2022
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Move coincides with rising employee pressure for more climate-friendly investment choices
SA urban, time-poor, money-rich consumers to quickly accelerate their demand for e-grocery services - Fitch Solutions
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Probe launched after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro attack state institutions
They came, they saw, they were humiliated Down Under
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
Shanghai — Tesla has indicated longer waiting times for potential buyers of some versions of the Model Y in China, signalling that price cuts announced on Friday could be stoking demand in the electric vehicle maker’s second-largest market.
The waiting time for orders of the rear-wheel-drive and long-range versions of Model Y was a week longer on Monday than it had been on Friday, Tesla’s website showed.
The wait on Monday was two to five weeks on those models. The wait time for all versions of the Model 3 and the performance version of the Model Y remained at one to four weeks on Monday.
Tesla cut prices by 6% to 13.5% on Friday in discounts that brought some of its cars to near Chinese conglomerate BYD’s best-selling models in a step analysts read as a sign that a price war could be building at a time when demand in China has faltered.
On Monday, Tesla had not made any adjustment to its January production plan for its Shanghai plant, with suspension of the assembly lines to start from January 20 to the end of the month, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Angry Chinese owners who bought Tesla cars in late 2022 and missed out on the additional discount said they were waiting for a response from the company to their demand for some kind of compensation after a flurry of impromptu protests.
A Tesla representative said on Saturday that the company has no plan to compensate those buyers for price cuts they had missed. The company did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Some of the buyers in China said they had been led to believe that the further discounts would not be coming. Many were also looking to take advantage of a nationwide EV subsidy that expired at year end.
Chinese state media have largely opted not to cover the protests, which online videos showed happened in cities including Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xi’an. Reuters witnessed a protest at a Tesla facility in Shanghai.
Comments on Chinese social media were largely negative towards the Tesla buyers who have protested, with many saying online they should have understood the terms of the contract. “I feel ashamed for them protesting after Tesla cut the prices,” a popular law blogger named “Wind Blows” commented on his Weibo social media.
Separately, Tesla began offering discounts to buyers in Singapore on Monday who agreed to purchase existing inventory, adding that market to China, South Korea, Japan and Australia to those where it has offered new incentives.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tesla delivery time delayed on some models in China
Shanghai — Tesla has indicated longer waiting times for potential buyers of some versions of the Model Y in China, signalling that price cuts announced on Friday could be stoking demand in the electric vehicle maker’s second-largest market.
The waiting time for orders of the rear-wheel-drive and long-range versions of Model Y was a week longer on Monday than it had been on Friday, Tesla’s website showed.
The wait on Monday was two to five weeks on those models. The wait time for all versions of the Model 3 and the performance version of the Model Y remained at one to four weeks on Monday.
Tesla cut prices by 6% to 13.5% on Friday in discounts that brought some of its cars to near Chinese conglomerate BYD’s best-selling models in a step analysts read as a sign that a price war could be building at a time when demand in China has faltered.
On Monday, Tesla had not made any adjustment to its January production plan for its Shanghai plant, with suspension of the assembly lines to start from January 20 to the end of the month, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Angry Chinese owners who bought Tesla cars in late 2022 and missed out on the additional discount said they were waiting for a response from the company to their demand for some kind of compensation after a flurry of impromptu protests.
A Tesla representative said on Saturday that the company has no plan to compensate those buyers for price cuts they had missed. The company did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Some of the buyers in China said they had been led to believe that the further discounts would not be coming. Many were also looking to take advantage of a nationwide EV subsidy that expired at year end.
Chinese state media have largely opted not to cover the protests, which online videos showed happened in cities including Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xi’an. Reuters witnessed a protest at a Tesla facility in Shanghai.
Comments on Chinese social media were largely negative towards the Tesla buyers who have protested, with many saying online they should have understood the terms of the contract. “I feel ashamed for them protesting after Tesla cut the prices,” a popular law blogger named “Wind Blows” commented on his Weibo social media.
Separately, Tesla began offering discounts to buyers in Singapore on Monday who agreed to purchase existing inventory, adding that market to China, South Korea, Japan and Australia to those where it has offered new incentives.
Reuters
The eye-catching car concepts launched at Las Vegas expo
ADRIAN SAVILLE: A New Year’s resolution for forecasters: stop it
Sony and Honda bank on software power in new Afeela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Musk wants his fraud trial moved from ‘biased’ San Francisco to Texas
Demand woes pile pressure on spluttering Tesla shares
ChatGPT creator OpenAI in investor talks valuing company at $29bn
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.