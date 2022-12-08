Companies

WATCH: Commercial, locally produced LNG becomes a reality for SA

Business Day TV speaks to Renergen CEO Stefano Marani

08 December 2022 - 21:42
Picture: 123RF/AUDIOWERBUNG

In a move that could strengthen energy security in SA, Renergen has started delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG). This is the first domestically produced, commercial LNG from Phase 1 of its Virginia gas project. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Stefano Marani, for more of the detail.

