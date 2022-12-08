Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The global financial crisis, Covid and the firing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister were more damaging
The court concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success
Former minister says party’s national executive committee did not allow all to speak
Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz from Luno
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice-president, sworn in as the South American country’s first female president
His manager says more people were involved in the ball-tampering incident at Newlands
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
In a move that could strengthen energy security in SA, Renergen has started delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG). This is the first domestically produced, commercial LNG from Phase 1 of its Virginia gas project. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Stefano Marani, for more of the detail.
WATCH: Commercial, locally produced LNG becomes a reality for SA
Business Day TV speaks to Renergen CEO Stefano Marani
