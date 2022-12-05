At 10.43am, the rand had strengthened 0.74% to R17.3392/$
Chances are we will see little impact on cable theft during the six months of the ban, which is more a misguided attempt at industrial policy than an effective effort to fight crime
Inland motorists will pay R23.16/l of 93 unleaded and R23.46/l of 95 unleaded
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Murray & Roberts’s Australian unit was placed in voluntary administration after a deal to sell the business to Italy’s Webuild fell through
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The students were sentenced by a military court for their alleged involvement in a shooting that killed a former military officer
All the odds are against Dean Elgar's warriors, but so were they in 2008 when SA won its first series in Australia
Community poses what Paleo-conservatives, right-wingers and religious fundamentalists see as a danger to societies
Independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
MARKET WRAP
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana
Independent analyst Kearabilwe Nonyana joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
