Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
Coalitions enforce co-operation for the good of society and represent democracy at work
The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
The group plans to deliver net profit upwards of R2.5bn in 2025 while CEO Kennedy Bungane says a 'pre-IPO' might be on the cards for mid-2023
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Beijing is accelerating its nuclear expansion
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
The latest Trafic's cabin can be turned into into a mobile office, with enough space for a laptop and an A4-size swivel stand
Corporate liquidations shot up 11.8% in the year to September as insufficient and unreliable power supply caused havoc, mostly to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Combined with high interest rates and debt-serving costs, most companies lost their ability to service their debts and closed shop, the Reserve Bank said in its financial stability review released on Tuesday...
Worsening power crisis threatens the viability of small business, says Reserve Bank
Sustained load-shedding has been cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and investor sentiment
