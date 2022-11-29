Economy

Worsening power crisis threatens the viability of small business, says Reserve Bank

Sustained load-shedding has been cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and investor sentiment

29 November 2022 - 20:39 Andries Mahlangu

Corporate liquidations shot up 11.8% in the year to September as insufficient and unreliable power supply caused havoc, mostly to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).        

Combined with high interest rates and debt-serving costs, most companies lost their ability to service their debts and closed shop, the Reserve Bank said in its financial stability review released on Tuesday...

