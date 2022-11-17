×

Features / Cover Story

Whitey Basson’s Thuma Mina offer: ‘I can help fix SA’

The man who created Africa’s largest retailer has no master plan to repair SA’s economy — but says a good place to start would be getting permits issued on time, and insisting officials are available to the public. It’s a focus on the economy’s ‘broken windows’ that could make all the difference

17 November 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

Whitey Basson is sceptical about the prospects for South Africa’s economy.

“Maybe we should all go to sleep until 2023,” the retail doyen behind much of the success of clothing chain Pep and African supermarket juggernaut  Shoprite tells the FM in an interview. Only then, he says, once the ANC’s December elective conference is done, will any real decisions be taken. ..

