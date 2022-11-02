×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

DEBT-LADEN SUGAR PRODUCER

Tongaat business rescue team says it will make good on payments due

Business rescue practitioners vow to make outstanding R400m payment to thousands of cane growers

BL Premium
02 November 2022 - 23:13 Michelle Gumede

The business rescue practitioners tasked with resuscitating debt-laden Tongaat Hulett have vowed to make the outstanding R400m payment to thousands of cane growers, according to the SA Farmers Development Association (Safda).

The SA Canegrowers Association has requested urgent engagements with the president and the ministries of trade and agriculture to map out possible government financial intervention in the situation threatening the livelihoods of thousands of sugarcane growers and workers delivering cane to a number of Tongaat Hulett mills in KwaZulu-Natal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.