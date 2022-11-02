Tongaat business rescue team says it will make good on payments due

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
New study shows adult working population does not have sufficient cover for sudden, life-changing events such as death or disability
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Business rescue practitioners vow to make outstanding R400m payment to thousands of cane growers
Globally, Emirates is now flying to 92% of the routes it did before the Covid-19 pandemic
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Unanimous decision lifts target for benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest since 2008
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
The company says supply chain problems have weighed on production
The business rescue practitioners tasked with resuscitating debt-laden Tongaat Hulett have vowed to make the outstanding R400m payment to thousands of cane growers, according to the SA Farmers Development Association (Safda).
The SA Canegrowers Association has requested urgent engagements with the president and the ministries of trade and agriculture to map out possible government financial intervention in the situation threatening the livelihoods of thousands of sugarcane growers and workers delivering cane to a number of Tongaat Hulett mills in KwaZulu-Natal...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DEBT-LADEN SUGAR PRODUCER
Tongaat business rescue team says it will make good on payments due
Business rescue practitioners vow to make outstanding R400m payment to thousands of cane growers
The business rescue practitioners tasked with resuscitating debt-laden Tongaat Hulett have vowed to make the outstanding R400m payment to thousands of cane growers, according to the SA Farmers Development Association (Safda).
The SA Canegrowers Association has requested urgent engagements with the president and the ministries of trade and agriculture to map out possible government financial intervention in the situation threatening the livelihoods of thousands of sugarcane growers and workers delivering cane to a number of Tongaat Hulett mills in KwaZulu-Natal...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.