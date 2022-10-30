×

Tongaat Hulett will not be alone in bid to ‘recover and restore’ operations

Fears of jobs losses and delay in payments to small cane growers a concern

30 October 2022 - 19:26 Mary Papayya

Organised business in KwaZulu-Natal says it will do everything possible to assist Tongaat Hulett in its decision to enter business rescue.

Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Prasheen Maharaj said on Sunday the chamber believed the decision followed due consultation and was a well-thought-out process.  “As organised business, we remain committed to working with Tongaat Hulett to help recover and restore their business operations.”..

