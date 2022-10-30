Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
Organised business in KwaZulu-Natal says it will do everything possible to assist Tongaat Hulett in its decision to enter business rescue.
Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Prasheen Maharaj said on Sunday the chamber believed the decision followed due consultation and was a well-thought-out process. “As organised business, we remain committed to working with Tongaat Hulett to help recover and restore their business operations.”..
Tongaat Hulett will not be alone in bid to ‘recover and restore’ operations
