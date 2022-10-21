×

WATCH: Can SA afford a 3% public sector wage hike?

Business Day TV talks to labour consultant Tony Healy from Tony Healy and Associates

21 October 2022 - 18:28 Business Day TV
Picture: THE TIMES
In the run-up to the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, Public Service and Administration Acting Minister Thulas Nxesi is strongly considering pushing through a 3% salary hike for public servants. The public sector wage bill is already bloated at R660bn.

Business Day TV spoke to labour consultant Tony Healy from Tony Healy and Associates about the broader cost implications of an increase of that nature on the South African economy.

