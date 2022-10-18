Business Day TV speaks to Dale Hutcheson from Absa Asset Management
Workers engaged in acts of sabotage during wage talks
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Business Day TV speaks to Lerena Olivier, CFO of Pick n Pay
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The decision follows media reports of ties to Russian intelligence via an association he founded in 2012
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
The silent, powerful car ‘demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification’
Smart and timely decisions taken by Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) at its car-hire division, First Car Rental, during the early Covid-19 shutdowns drove the group’s interim profits.
In the six months to end-August, CMH’s car-hire business was the star performer with a 90% revenue gain to R368m and 168% gain in after-tax profits to R123m. This underpinned CMH’s 51% gain in headline earnings to 302c a share...
CMH car rental drives interim profit
