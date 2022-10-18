×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

CMH car rental drives interim profit

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 16:36 Marc Hasenfuss

Smart and timely decisions taken by Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) at its car-hire division, First Car Rental, during the early Covid-19 shutdowns drove the group’s interim profits.

In the six months to end-August, CMH’s car-hire business was the star performer with a 90% revenue gain to R368m and 168% gain in after-tax profits to R123m. This underpinned CMH’s 51% gain in headline earnings to 302c a share...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.