US selects Alibaba, other Chinese companies for audit inspections

Tight labour conditions have defied the Fed’s tightening efforts so far and bolstered the case to do more
Though the judgment on media access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records will be vital, the Promotion of Access to Information Act is a paper tiger
The agreement will ‘enhance Transnet’s ability to serve customer demand on an urgent basis’, says state-owned company
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
The move follows a landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington allowing US regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
Retailer targets lower-income segment to attract more consumers to stores
Indonesia, as G20 chair, has invited officials from the AU to join the talks for the first time
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Nicholas Yell sets out in search of spring flowers, passing through the West Coast National Park and on to Clanwilliam
Hong Kong — US regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The move follows Friday’s landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington allowing US regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.
Alibaba has been notified that it is among the first batch of Chinese companies whose audits will be inspected by the US audit watchdog — Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) — in Hong Kong, the sources told Reuters.
PwC, the accounting firm of China’s biggest e-commerce company, has also been informed of the audit work inspection, said the sources, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.
Chinese companies that are not in compliance with audit working papers requests will be suspended from trading in the US in early 2024.
Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment, while a PwC spokesperson said it was company policy not to comment on any client matters.
A PCAOB spokesperson said the board did not comment on inspections. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alibaba’s US-listed shares closed down nearly 3% on Tuesday after the Reuters report, having been up about 1% in pre-market trade. Its Hong Kong shares slumped more than 3% in Wednesday morning trade, while tech giants listed in the city dropped nearly 2%.
US regulators have for more than a decade demanded access to audit papers of US-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing has been reluctant to let US regulators inspect its accounting firms, citing national security concerns.
Alibaba, which went public in New York in 2014 in what was at the time the largest listing in history, is the most valuable Chinese firm listed in the US with a market value of $248bn as of Tuesday.
No special treatment
The PCAOB said on Friday that the watchdog had notified the selected companies, without naming them, and its officials are expected to land in Hong Kong, where the inspections will take place, by mid-September.
The regulator, which oversees audits of US-listed companies, would select companies based on risk factors, such as size and sector, and that no companies could expect special treatment, according to the PCAOB.
Reuters could not immediately determine how many and which other Chinese companies were in the first batch of US inspections.
Founded in 1999, Alibaba counts e-commerce as its key business and has expanded into fast-growing sectors such as cloud services and internet of things (IoT) in recent years. It also owns AutoNavi, a large Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm.
In July, it was added to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not complying with audit requirements.
The list now has more than 160 Chinese companies including fellow e-commerce group JD.com and electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio.
Current US rules stipulate that Chinese companies that are not in compliance with audit working papers requests will be suspended from trading in the US in early 2024.
Days before being added to the SEC’s delisting watch list, Alibaba said it planned to add a primary listing in Hong Kong to its New York presence, targeting investors in mainland China.
Already present on the Hong Kong bourse with a secondary listing since 2019, the tech behemoth said it expects the primary listing to be completed by the end of 2022.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US selects Alibaba, other Chinese companies for audit inspections
The move follows a landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington allowing US regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong
Hong Kong — US regulators have selected e-commerce giant Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese companies for audit inspections starting next month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
The move follows Friday’s landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington allowing US regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong, potentially ending a long-running dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.
Alibaba has been notified that it is among the first batch of Chinese companies whose audits will be inspected by the US audit watchdog — Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) — in Hong Kong, the sources told Reuters.
PwC, the accounting firm of China’s biggest e-commerce company, has also been informed of the audit work inspection, said the sources, declining to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.
Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment, while a PwC spokesperson said it was company policy not to comment on any client matters.
A PCAOB spokesperson said the board did not comment on inspections. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alibaba’s US-listed shares closed down nearly 3% on Tuesday after the Reuters report, having been up about 1% in pre-market trade. Its Hong Kong shares slumped more than 3% in Wednesday morning trade, while tech giants listed in the city dropped nearly 2%.
US regulators have for more than a decade demanded access to audit papers of US-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing has been reluctant to let US regulators inspect its accounting firms, citing national security concerns.
Alibaba, which went public in New York in 2014 in what was at the time the largest listing in history, is the most valuable Chinese firm listed in the US with a market value of $248bn as of Tuesday.
No special treatment
The PCAOB said on Friday that the watchdog had notified the selected companies, without naming them, and its officials are expected to land in Hong Kong, where the inspections will take place, by mid-September.
The regulator, which oversees audits of US-listed companies, would select companies based on risk factors, such as size and sector, and that no companies could expect special treatment, according to the PCAOB.
Reuters could not immediately determine how many and which other Chinese companies were in the first batch of US inspections.
Founded in 1999, Alibaba counts e-commerce as its key business and has expanded into fast-growing sectors such as cloud services and internet of things (IoT) in recent years. It also owns AutoNavi, a large Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm.
In July, it was added to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not complying with audit requirements.
The list now has more than 160 Chinese companies including fellow e-commerce group JD.com and electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio.
Current US rules stipulate that Chinese companies that are not in compliance with audit working papers requests will be suspended from trading in the US in early 2024.
Days before being added to the SEC’s delisting watch list, Alibaba said it planned to add a primary listing in Hong Kong to its New York presence, targeting investors in mainland China.
Already present on the Hong Kong bourse with a secondary listing since 2019, the tech behemoth said it expects the primary listing to be completed by the end of 2022.
Reuters
H&M back on Alibaba’s Tmall
Alibaba and ByteDance in novel sharing of algorithm details with Beijing
Chinese state-owned firms to delist from NYSE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Abu Dhabi regulator fines fintech unit Wise over money-laundering gaps
Musk seeks to amend Twitter complaint after whistle-blower revelations
African fintech Flutterwave prepares for New York IPO despite hurdles
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.