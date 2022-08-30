Abu Dhabi regulator fines fintech unit Wise over money-laundering gaps

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
South Africans are adept at getting their content fix regardless of income and the options are coming thick and fast
Public Servants Association initially demanded a 10% hike, but cut their demands to 6.5% recently
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Net income for the six months jumps more than 400%
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
Retailer targets lower-income segment to attract more consumers to stores
At least 22 people killed in clashes in Iraq’s capital
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Tesla's next phase — if achieved — could fundamentally remake the global vehicle industry
Dubai — The regulator of Abu Dhabi’s free-zone financial centre said on Tuesday it had fined the local subsidiary of fintech firm Wise $360,000 for breaching anti-money laundering (AML) requirements.
Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) “found that Wise did not establish and maintain adequate AML systems and controls to ensure full compliance with its AML obligations”, it said in a statement.
Wise said in response to a Reuters query that it takes its responsibility to protect its customers and prevent money laundering “very seriously”, and that neither the FSRA nor the company had identified instances of money laundering or other financial crimes.
The FSRA also said its review had not found instances of money laundering as a result of Wise’s AML systems and control failures.
It said breaches by Wise Nuqud included it failing to identify and verify the source of funds or wealth held by some customers it had identified as high risk before carrying out transactions on their behalf.
Wise, formerly TransferWise, also did not “consider customer nationality as part of its risk-based assessment of its customers”, along with other breaches, it said.
“Wise did not dispute the FSRA’s findings and agreed to settle at the earliest opportunity, which meant that it qualified for a discount of 20% on the financial penalty,” the FSRA said. The fine would have otherwise been $450,000.
Wise said in its statement that it would “continue to invest in maintaining and improving our AML processes to the highest standards in partnership with regulators around the world”.
The regulator said Wise “has taken substantial steps to remediate the issues and deficiencies ... including by conducting a gap analysis of its policies, systems and controls against the Regulator's AML and Federal AML requirements.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Abu Dhabi regulator fines fintech unit Wise over money-laundering gaps
Unit fined $360,000 for breaching anti-money laundering obligations
Dubai — The regulator of Abu Dhabi’s free-zone financial centre said on Tuesday it had fined the local subsidiary of fintech firm Wise $360,000 for breaching anti-money laundering (AML) requirements.
Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) “found that Wise did not establish and maintain adequate AML systems and controls to ensure full compliance with its AML obligations”, it said in a statement.
Wise said in response to a Reuters query that it takes its responsibility to protect its customers and prevent money laundering “very seriously”, and that neither the FSRA nor the company had identified instances of money laundering or other financial crimes.
The FSRA also said its review had not found instances of money laundering as a result of Wise’s AML systems and control failures.
It said breaches by Wise Nuqud included it failing to identify and verify the source of funds or wealth held by some customers it had identified as high risk before carrying out transactions on their behalf.
Wise, formerly TransferWise, also did not “consider customer nationality as part of its risk-based assessment of its customers”, along with other breaches, it said.
“Wise did not dispute the FSRA’s findings and agreed to settle at the earliest opportunity, which meant that it qualified for a discount of 20% on the financial penalty,” the FSRA said. The fine would have otherwise been $450,000.
Wise said in its statement that it would “continue to invest in maintaining and improving our AML processes to the highest standards in partnership with regulators around the world”.
The regulator said Wise “has taken substantial steps to remediate the issues and deficiencies ... including by conducting a gap analysis of its policies, systems and controls against the Regulator's AML and Federal AML requirements.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
FIC powers expanded in new bill amid effort to avert greylisting
African fintech Flutterwave prepares for New York IPO despite hurdles
Offshore payments by state companies under scrutiny, Treasury says
Drug traffickers’ illicit environmental activities a blow for Brazil’s Amazon
Disgraced former Malaysian premier ‘likely to get royal pardon’
Hawks investigating 22,477 cases worth more than R1.5-trillion
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.