Companies

Restonic names Michael Borcherds as new CEO

Former CEO Mike Metz stepped down from the helm on his 65th birthday, but will stay on in an advisory capacity

15 August 2022 - 13:04 Michelle Gumede

SA mattress manufacturer Restonic has appointed Michael Borcherds as its new CEO to replace co-founder Mike Metz, who stepped down from the helm earlier in August on his 65th birthday.

Borcherds has a 20-year history with the integrated sleep business, including 11 years as the sales and marketing director, before branching out on his own, acquiring Support-A-Paedic (SAP) in 2013, which he grew into a profitable company before its acquisition by KAP in 2017. ..

