KAP Industrial upbeat amid robust demand
Global supply chain disruptions helped the group grow cash generation by two-thirds
20 August 2021 - 08:50
Diversified industrial, chemicals and logistics group KAP Industrial is upbeat about its prospects amid robust demand for home improvement, while global shipping disruptions have also proved beneficial as customers increasingly look to local manufacturers.
The group — which manufactures products such as automotive components, mattresses, chemicals, polymers and timber items — said its decentralised nature also paid off in its year to end-June, when cash generation jumped two-thirds to R3.5bn, with the group resuming dividends with a R380m payout...
