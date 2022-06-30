NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The state of the South African economy
Business Day TV talks to PwC’s chief economist Lullu Krugel
30 June 2022 - 21:25
Despite the South African economy returning to pre-pandemic levels, economists are growing concerned about growth going forward. That’s as South Africa continues to struggle with rising inflation, high unemployment levels and load-shedding.
This has pushed PwC to revisit its outlook for the local economy and Business Day caught up with the firm’s chief economist, Lullu Krugel for more detail.
