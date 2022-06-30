×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: ​The state of the South African economy

Business Day TV talks to PwC’s chief economist Lullu Krugel

30 June 2022 - 21:25
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Despite the South African economy returning to pre-pandemic levels, economists are growing concerned about growth going forward. That’s as South Africa continues to struggle with rising inflation, high unemployment levels and load-shedding.

This has pushed PwC to revisit its outlook for the local economy and Business Day caught up with the firm’s chief economist, Lullu Krugel for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Producer prices surge, raising concern about factory activity

Double-digit producer inflation marks the highest reading since record-keeping began
Economy
8 hours ago

SA trade surplus jumps, but is well below 2021 levels

Exports grow 18% in May, but economist says elevated fuel prices are driving rand value of imports
Economy
3 hours ago

Credit demand grows at a slower pace in May

Households are wary of getting into more debt amid rising interest rates and surging inflation
Economy
10 hours ago

Consumer confidence plunges to three-decade low

Sentiment is expected to weaken more given worsening inflation and interest rate outlook
Economy
1 day ago
