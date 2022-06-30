Credit demand grows in May, but at a slower pace
Credit demand remains under pressure due to low business confidence and uncertainty over the strength of the economic recovery
30 June 2022 - 10:45
SA private credit demand grew for the 11th consecutive month, but expansion is at the softest pace since February.
The Reserve Bank said on Thursday that SA’s private sector credit grew by 5.34% year on year in May 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now