Reserve Bank probing its role in mitigating climate change
27 June 2022 - 19:24
The SA Reserve Bank, whose main job is to manage monetary policy, says it has begun work to understand how it can mitigate against climate change, despite this not being the usual work of the central bank.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago says in the Bank’s annual report published on Monday that “climate change will have a profound effect on SA’s economy and financial sector”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now