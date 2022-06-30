Economy Producer prices surge, raising concern about factory activity Double-digit producer inflation marks the highest reading since record-keeping began B L Premium

Producer prices for final manufactured goods accelerated slightly above market expectations, marking the sixth straight month of double-digit producer inflation and the highest reading since records began in 2013, Stats SA said on Thursday.

SA’s producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, climbed 14.70% in May, up from 13.1% the previous month...