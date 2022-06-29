Consumer confidence plunges to three-decade low
Consumer sentiment is expected to weaken more given the worsening inflation and interest rate outlook, FNB says
29 June 2022 - 10:25
Consumer confidence tumbled to its lowest level in more than three decades, a survey has shown on Wednesday.
Having already slipped from -9 to -13 index points during the first quarter of 2022, the FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) plunged to -25 in the second quarter of 2022. ..
