Total employment increases, but SA has fewer full-time jobs
The Stats SA data shows that full-time employment lags behind part-time employment
28 June 2022 - 12:45
SA’s total employment increased on both a quarterly and annual basis, though there is concern that full-time jobs have declined while part-time jobs are on the increase.
Stats SA said on Tuesday that employment increased by 42,000 jobs, or 0.4%, from 10,062,000 in December 2021 to 10,104,000 in March 2022, bringing the total number of employed people to about 10.1-million. ..
