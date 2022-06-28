Economy Total employment increases, but SA has fewer full-time jobs The Stats SA data shows that full-time employment lags behind part-time employment B L Premium

SA’s total employment increased on both a quarterly and annual basis, though there is concern that full-time jobs have declined while part-time jobs are on the increase.

Stats SA said on Tuesday that employment increased by 42,000 jobs, or 0.4%, from 10,062,000 in December 2021 to 10,104,000 in March 2022, bringing the total number of employed people to about 10.1-million. ..