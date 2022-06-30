×

WATCH: Renergen’s Gandalf hits new gas

Business Day TV speaks to Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen

30 June 2022 - 21:13
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani at the Tetra4 gas plant in Virginia, Free State. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani at the Tetra4 gas plant in Virginia, Free State. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Renergen’s gas blower, Gandalf has struck new gas at its Virginia gas project. This amid increasing natural gas prices as the Russia-Ukraine conflict fuels supply fears.

Business Day TV speaks to Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen for more on what this new find means for the group as it looks to ramp up progress on the Virginia gas project.

