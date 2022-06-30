NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Renergen’s Gandalf hits new gas
Business Day TV speaks to Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen
30 June 2022 - 21:13
Renergen’s gas blower, Gandalf has struck new gas at its Virginia gas project. This amid increasing natural gas prices as the Russia-Ukraine conflict fuels supply fears.
Business Day TV speaks to Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen for more on what this new find means for the group as it looks to ramp up progress on the Virginia gas project.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.