SA benefits as investors steer clear of pariah Russia
Increase in foreign direct investment is due to the exclusion of Russia from financial indices, economist says
28 June 2022 - 12:14
SA emerged as one of the beneficiaries of rising geopolitical tensions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, recording a slight bump in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first quarter of 2022 as investors hunted for other places to park their money.
The Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin report, which was released on Tuesday, showed the country recorded FDI inflows of R27.2bn in the first quarter, up from R22.7bn in the fourth quarter of 2021...
