SA trade surplus jumps, but is well below 2021 levels
Exports grow 18% in May, but economist says elevated fuel prices are driving rand value of imports
30 June 2022 - 18:04
SA’s trade surplus widened by almost three-quarters in May, but its total trade surplus in the first five months of 2022 is still just more than half of what it was in the same period in 2021.
The R179.46bn in exports and R151.11bn in imports in May resulted in a R28.35bn preliminary trade balance surplus, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) said on Thursday. That represented a big jump from the R16bn trade surplus in April...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now