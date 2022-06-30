Economy SA trade surplus jumps, but is well below 2021 levels Exports grow 18% in May, but economist says elevated fuel prices are driving rand value of imports B L Premium

SA’s trade surplus widened by almost three-quarters in May, but its total trade surplus in the first five months of 2022 is still just more than half of what it was in the same period in 2021.

The R179.46bn in exports and R151.11bn in imports in May resulted in a R28.35bn preliminary trade balance surplus, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) said on Thursday. That represented a big jump from the R16bn trade surplus in April...