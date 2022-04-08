PODCAST | SA is weathering the global geopolitical storm well, says analyst

SA’s investment case in light of the recent Moody’s outlook is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics.

ETM is a financial markets research and advisory firm with expertise in bonds and foreign exchange.

The discussion focuses on the state of financial markets in light of the stable outlook on SA’s economy assigned by ratings agency Moody’s a week ago. With the dust having settled, what are investors concerned about at the moment?

