WATCH: Auto industry faces formidable headwinds
10 May 2022 - 22:17
Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and shortages of key automotive parts pose risks to the motor industry’s planned growth. In light of those headwinds, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA has asked for a review of the industry’s master plan, saying its goals may no longer be feasible in the allotted timespan. Business Day TV discussed this with the association’s CEO, Mikel Mabasa.
