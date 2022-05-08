Pandemic sets SA automotive industry back by years
The motor industry wants the sector’s master plan revised after several ‘adverse’ events since 2019
08 May 2022 - 16:46
The motor industry may seek an early review of the government’s 10-month-old automotive master plan because its goals may no longer be feasible in the allotted timespan, according to Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa.
Covid-19, a weak economic environment, the war in Ukraine and shortages of key automotive components have all played havoc with planned growth. Mabasa said that since the SA automotive master plan was officially signed off in November 2018, “we have seen a lot of adverse events, some catastrophic”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now