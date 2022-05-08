Economy Pandemic sets SA automotive industry back by years The motor industry wants the sector’s master plan revised after several ‘adverse’ events since 2019 B L Premium

The motor industry may seek an early review of the government’s 10-month-old automotive master plan because its goals may no longer be feasible in the allotted timespan, according to Mikel Mabasa, CEO of Naamsa.

Covid-19, a weak economic environment, the war in Ukraine and shortages of key automotive components have all played havoc with planned growth. Mabasa said that since the SA automotive master plan was officially signed off in November 2018, “we have seen a lot of adverse events, some catastrophic”...