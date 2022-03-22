Companies

Finnish tyre maker defends continued Russian output

Nokian says it will continue to produce car tyres to prevent nationalisation and help ensure its products aren’t used for military purposes

22 March 2022 - 16:38 Anne Kauranen
REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA
REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA

Helsinki — Finland’s Nokian Tyres says it will continue production in Russia to retain control of its local factory, at a time when many companies are halting operations in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“By continuing to operate the passenger-car tyre factory in Russia we want to make sure that the factory is operated and controlled by Nokian Tyres also in the future,” it said.

The company also said the move would also help ensure its products weren’t used for military purposes.

Before the Ukraine war, Nokian produced about 80% of the 20-million tyres it makes a year in Russia. It makes passenger car tyres in Russia, while tyres for heavier vehicles are made in Finland and elsewhere.

Shares in Nokian fell as much as 13% on Monday, after Helsingin Sanomat daily and other Finnish media reported that the company had seemed to tell analysts in a call last week that it would seek to win market share from rivals that are exiting Russia, such as Michelin, Continental and Bridgestone, or those curtailing activities there, such as Pirelli.

Nokian denied this on Tuesday. “On Sunday, Nokian Tyres was in the spotlight in the media regarding an analyst call,” it said, saying it was now making a “correction to the media”.

Nokian CEO Jukka Moisio told Helsingin Sanomat in an interview published on Monday that the company did not want its Russian factory to end up “in wrong hands” to avoid its Russian factories being used to make tyres for the military.

“In our opinion it is better that the factory is in our control than in someone else's,” Moisio said.

Russia’s ruling party said this month a government commission had approved the first step towards nationalising assets of foreign firms that leave the country.

Nokian said it would seek to boost capacity more swiftly at its factories in Finland and in the US and would look for additional capacity elsewhere.

It said all tyres sold in the Nordic countries in future would be made in Finland and tyres sold in North America would be made in the US or Finland. It added that it aimed to make its manufacturing more geographically diversified.

Reuters

Michelin puts brakes on Russian operations amid supply hurdles and sanctions

The company plans to halt its operations in Russia and cease to supply Aeroflot for aeroplane tyres
News
6 days ago

Wheels turn in probe into alleged dumping of Chinese tyres

Four major tyre manufacturers are calling for duties of between 8% and 70%
National
1 month ago

Africa sets sights on local motor industry

African Association of Automotive Manufacturers is in talks with governments across continent
National
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Anglo American inks agreement as it eyes 100% ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Alexander Forbes rockets as US-listed Prudential ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec targets IT professionals with new ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
ARC prepares to unwind fee structure that cost it ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

WeBuyCars turns The Dome into a megashowroom

Life / Motoring

Nigerian innovator turns used tyres into useful products

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.