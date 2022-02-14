TRADE COMMISSION
Wheels turn in probe into alleged dumping of Chinese tyres
Four major tyre manufacturers are calling for duties of 8% to 70%
14 February 2022 - 05:10
SA’s trade regulation body, the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), has launched an investigation into the alleged dumping of tyres from China.
The application for anti-dumping duties on car, truck and bus tyres from China was made by the SA Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now