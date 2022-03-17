Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Metair books record profit amid strong battery demand

Business Day TV speaks to Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee

17 March 2022 - 20:02
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

Metair generated record headline profit in 2021, supported by its Covid-19 response strategy and a recovery in demand for batteries. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Riaz Haffejee, for more detail on the performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Metair books record profit on supercharged battery demand

Company is eyeing several further opportunities in the booming energy storage sector
Companies
12 hours ago

WATCH: Growthpoint lifts its interim dividend

Business Day TV talks to Growthpoint group CEO Norbert Sasse
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Local bonds are back in favour

Business Day TV talks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Libstar serves up profit rise amid higher input costs

Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Sun International swings to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
Companies
3 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Civil Aviation Authority lifts Comair suspension
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
RMI to swap JSE listing with Outsurance in ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Prosus loses top spot on JSE equities list after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Old Mutual hikes premiums as it seeks to cushion ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.