WATCH: Metair books record profit amid strong battery demand
Business Day TV speaks to Metair CEO Riaz Haffejee
17 March 2022 - 20:02
Metair generated record headline profit in 2021, supported by its Covid-19 response strategy and a recovery in demand for batteries. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Riaz Haffejee, for more detail on the performance.
