Metair books record profit on supercharged battery demand
Company is eyeing several further opportunities in the booming energy storage sector
17 March 2022 - 08:24
UPDATED 17 March 2022 - 18:33
Automotive components manufacturer and battery maker Metair is bracing for a spike in the energy storage market as it eyes further opportunities in the booming sector.
On Thursday the manufacturer and global supplier said its Covid-19 response strategy and a recovery in demand for batteries helped generate record headline profit in 2021, but the war in Ukraine may put the brakes on a recovery for global supply chains...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now