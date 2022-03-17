Companies / Industrials Metair books record profit on supercharged battery demand Company is eyeing several further opportunities in the booming energy storage sector B L Premium

Automotive components manufacturer and battery maker Metair is bracing for a spike in the energy storage market as it eyes further opportunities in the booming sector.

On Thursday the manufacturer and global supplier said its Covid-19 response strategy and a recovery in demand for batteries helped generate record headline profit in 2021, but the war in Ukraine may put the brakes on a recovery for global supply chains...