Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Murray & Roberts returns to profitability

Business Day TV speaks to the company’s CEO, Henry Laas

02 March 2022 - 22:09
Murray & Roberts has an operating history of more than a century. Picture: MURRAY & ROBERTS/SUPPLIED
Murray & Roberts has an operating history of more than a century. Picture: MURRAY & ROBERTS/SUPPLIED

Murray & Roberts is back in the back. The engineering group has reported a return to profit with headline earnings coming in at R51m during its first half, from a loss of R111m previously. The group says its financial results are evidence that its strategic efforts, especially over the past five years, are starting to bear fruit. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Henry Laas, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Foreign investors dump SA bonds

Business Day TV talks to RMB fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Operational issues weigh on Impala Platinum’s earnings

Business Day TV unpacks the producer’s performance with CEO Nico Muller
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: ETF boom set to continue in 2022

Business Day TV talks to Deborah Fuhr, Founder and Owner of ETFGI
Companies
2 hours ago

WATCH: JSE declares a special dividend

Business Day TV speaks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sipho Pityana accuses Maria Ramos of ‘chicanery ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PSG’s reinvention means R114 a share for investors
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sandton City annual turnover now higher than ...
Companies / Property
4.
SA story more positive than many, says Mark ...
Companies / Mining
5.
FSCA draft strategy gives financial watchdog teeth
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.