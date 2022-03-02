NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Murray & Roberts returns to profitability
Business Day TV speaks to the company’s CEO, Henry Laas
02 March 2022 - 22:09
Murray & Roberts is back in the back. The engineering group has reported a return to profit with headline earnings coming in at R51m during its first half, from a loss of R111m previously. The group says its financial results are evidence that its strategic efforts, especially over the past five years, are starting to bear fruit. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Henry Laas, for more detail.
