Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: ETF boom set to continue in 2022

Business Day TV talks to Deborah Fuhr, founder and owner of ETFGI

02 March 2022 - 20:54
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Despite current market volatility, the ETF market has had a good start to the year, and analysts say the market could outperform 2021’s record inflows. Business Day TV discussed some of the factors contributing to the performance with Deborah Fuhr, founder and owner of ETFGI.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sipho Pityana accuses Maria Ramos of ‘chicanery ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PSG’s reinvention means R114 a share for investors
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Appian Capital Advisory sues Sibanye-Stillwater ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Sandton City annual turnover now higher than ...
Companies / Property
5.
SA story more positive than many, says Mark ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.