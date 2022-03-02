MARKET WRAP
WATCH: ETF boom set to continue in 2022
Business Day TV talks to Deborah Fuhr, founder and owner of ETFGI
02 March 2022 - 20:54
Despite current market volatility, the ETF market has had a good start to the year, and analysts say the market could outperform 2021’s record inflows. Business Day TV discussed some of the factors contributing to the performance with Deborah Fuhr, founder and owner of ETFGI.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.